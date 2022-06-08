Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,799,908 Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,799,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000.

Shares of IVCBU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

