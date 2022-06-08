Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,263 shares during the period. Gores Holdings VII makes up approximately 0.3% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.02% of Gores Holdings VII worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.