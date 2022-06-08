Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.03% of GO Acquisition worth $17,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 725,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 387,464 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,277,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 566,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in GO Acquisition by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GOAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 39,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on travel-related and travel-adjacent businesses. GO Acquisition Corp.

