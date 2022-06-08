Saba Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.86% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVFC. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the third quarter worth $5,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 1,136.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 568,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,069,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 520,980 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the fourth quarter valued at $4,654,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 100.0% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SVFC traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.10. 137,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $10.24.

SVFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

