SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $57.63 million and $27,989.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00417050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030010 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

