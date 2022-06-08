Samsara BioCapital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.66% and a negative net margin of 3,598.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
