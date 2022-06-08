Sanders Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sanders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,764,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121,438 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 10.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $5,554,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 127,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. 85,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,488,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.