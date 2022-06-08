Sanders Capital LLC Sells 11,145 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Capital LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.09% of General Motors worth $73,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

GM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 241,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,173,796. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

