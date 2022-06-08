Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.51

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as low as C$14.02. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 83,989 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$926.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. Research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

