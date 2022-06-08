Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 82,462 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 371.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,462 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $35,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.37. 485,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,706,804. The company has a market cap of $542.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

