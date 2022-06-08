Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,991.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.77. 861,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

