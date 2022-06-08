Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,452,365 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.1% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $124,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 171,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

