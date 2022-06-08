Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $32.75 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 412,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,745,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $32,359,600. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,929. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

