Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,834,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. 31,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,515. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

