Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

About Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.