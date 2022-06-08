Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

NYSE:SMG traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 2,177,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $204.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

