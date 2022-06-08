Settian Capital LP Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Settian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Visa makes up approximately 4.6% of Settian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after acquiring an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after buying an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.95. 64,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,551. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $408.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,042. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

