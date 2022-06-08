Shannon River Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,084 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000. Okta makes up about 0.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 100,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.52. 52,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,574. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

