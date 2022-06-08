Shay Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.56. 479,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,233,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.44 and a 200 day moving average of $244.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $471.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

