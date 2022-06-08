Shellback Capital LP Has $30.52 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Shellback Capital LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 1.8% of Shellback Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 93.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $9.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,381.30. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,439.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,523.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.91 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,941.68.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

