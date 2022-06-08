Shellback Capital LP Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shellback Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $246.17. 14,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,075. The company has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

