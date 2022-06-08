Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Southern stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

