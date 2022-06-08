SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93,333.02

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $93,333.02 and approximately $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.55 or 0.05944270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00204532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00586277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00614913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00070452 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004280 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

