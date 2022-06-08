Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Rating) shares were down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 23,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Get Shimao Group alerts:

About Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.