SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 48,217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 411,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.