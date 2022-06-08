SigFig Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. 251,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,065,889. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

