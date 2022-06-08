SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31,848 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 25,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,241,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

