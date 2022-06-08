Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 223,160 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 94,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

