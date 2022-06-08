Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.
Shares of SGFY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth $34,528,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter.
About Signify Health (Get Rating)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
