Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 147.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.10.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 217,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health during the third quarter worth $34,528,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth $11,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.