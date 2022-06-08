Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $295,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,296,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $6.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

