Simplify Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,826 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.47.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total transaction of $5,876,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.42. 28,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.92.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

