Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $699.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,467,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,562 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 30.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $699,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

