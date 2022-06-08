Simplify Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 924 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,973,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.93.

Danaher stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.67. 18,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

