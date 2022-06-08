Simplify Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.