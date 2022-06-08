Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.60 and traded as low as C$9.34. Slate Retail REIT shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 30,579 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$393.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.60.
Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)
