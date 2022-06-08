Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $180-181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.36 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 66,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 374.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $12,052,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

