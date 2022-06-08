Snowhook Capital Management LP Invests $43.78 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,776,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 9.8% of Snowhook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $342.78. 15,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,240. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.18 and a 200-day moving average of $406.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.56.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

