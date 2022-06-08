South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 27,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 132,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

