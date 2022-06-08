South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 27,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 132,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.
About South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Star Battery Metals (STSBF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.