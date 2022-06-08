Sovryn (SOV) Market Cap Achieves $39.33 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Sovryn has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and approximately $441,891.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00005918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00230311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00430309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029811 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,997,894 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC . The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

