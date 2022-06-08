Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 885 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 428,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,199,712. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.