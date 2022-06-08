Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 2,917 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.88. 19,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,123. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

