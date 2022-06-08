Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 2,710,324 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,764,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,070,000 after acquiring an additional 529,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,383,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

