Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.86.

OTCMKTS SPIR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 629,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

