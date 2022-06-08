SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

