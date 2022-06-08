Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to post $4.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.03 billion. Square posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $19.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $25.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.70.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $8,877,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $72,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 293.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 256,444 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $41,804,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,660,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200,852. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -564.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.21.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

