Stanley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 4.6% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.27. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,167. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $8,828,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

