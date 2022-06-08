Stellar Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $174.34 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00232549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029920 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,762 coins and its circulating supply is 24,960,242,967 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

