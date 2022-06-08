STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.86. The company had a trading volume of 869,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,576. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

