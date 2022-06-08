Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 64,538 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,538 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,392,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

CRM stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.29. 85,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,715,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.22. The firm has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a PE ratio of 181.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

