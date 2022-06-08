Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,597 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $663,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502,158 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

